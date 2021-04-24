Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Victorias Secret

$8 Rollerballs + $5 for $35 Mists & Lotions w/ Free Reward Card Offer
$8.00 $18.00
5h ago
5  Likes 0  Comments
About this Deal

Shop the online-only $8 Victoria's Secret Rollerballs sale, regularly priced at $18.00 each. At checkout, use promo code: SHIP75 for free shipping on orders $75+ or $5 flat rate shipping. Angel Card Holders use promo code: VCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50+.

Note: Get a free $20 off $50+ 'VS Summer Reward Card' with your $20+purchase.

Also shop: 5 for $35 Mist & Lotions sale, regularly priced at $18.00 each.

Fragrance Victoria's Secret Body Care Gifts For Her Mother's Day Mother's Day Gifts Victoria's Secret Fragrance Victoria's Secret Rollerballs
