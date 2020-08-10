Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Reusable Masks w/ Flu Shots
6h ago
11  Likes 0  Comments
Sam's Club has revealed that they will be offering a reusable adult cloth face mask for free for each flu shot administered. This offer is available to both primary and secondary cardholders on membership.

With the pandemic still raging on and the upcoming flu season, the company emphasizes that it's increasingly important for people to get their flu shots for protection against viruses.

The Sam's Club flu vaccines are covered by most insurance plans and no appointment is needed to get the shot.

Note: This offer will not be available at Sam's Clubs in select states.

Read more here.

What do you think of Sam's Club giving free face masks with a flu shot? Let us know in the comments below!

health Sams Club Personal Care face mask face masks flu shot Coronavirus Covid-19
