Sam's Club has revealed that they will be offering a reusable adult cloth face mask for free for each flu shot administered. This offer is available to both primary and secondary cardholders on membership.



With the pandemic still raging on and the upcoming flu season, the company emphasizes that it's increasingly important for people to get their flu shots for protection against viruses.



The Sam's Club flu vaccines are covered by most insurance plans and no appointment is needed to get the shot.



Note: This offer will not be available at Sam's Clubs in select states.



