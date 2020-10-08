Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Bath and Body Works

Bath and Body Works

Extra $10 Off $40 (Hand Soaps for $3.33 Each)
Aug 07, 2020
Expires : 08/10/20
Right now, Bath & Body Works is offering an extra $10 off $40 when you use code GOLDEN at checkout. Shipping adds a fee of $5.99 for orders over $10.

As an idea, score 10 Hand Soaps for only $3.33 each (reg. $7.50 each) when you apply the code above!

Other Notable Offers:

Beauty products beauty Personal Care Skin Care Hygiene Products Bath & Body Works Hand Soaps
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Aug 07, 2020
New $10 off $40 code!
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 07, 2020
Thanks for letting me know :)
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 31, 2020
Updated with code: comfy for $10 off $40+
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 31, 2020
deal expires 8/3 @ 5:59am, hence 8/2 is the expiry date
