This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Bath and Body Works
Sale
Aug 07, 2020
Expires : 08/10/20
18 Likes 4 Comments
38See Deal
About this Deal
|
Right now, Bath & Body Works is offering an extra $10 off $40 when you use code GOLDEN at checkout. Shipping adds a fee of $5.99 for orders over $10.
As an idea, score 10 Hand Soaps for only $3.33 each (reg. $7.50 each) when you apply the code above!
Other Notable Offers:
🏷 Deal TagsBeauty products beauty Personal Care Skin Care Hygiene Products Bath & Body Works Hand Soaps
What's the matter?