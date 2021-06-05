Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Walgreens

99¢ Poise Panty Liners or Pads (Mult. Options)
99¢ $6.49
2h ago
Expires : 05/08/21
11  Likes 0  Comments
10
See Deal
Cashback 1.5%

About this Deal

Walgreens is offering Poise Panty Liners or Pads (Mult. Options) for only 99¢ when you 'clip' the $3 off and $2 off coupon on the product page with free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Note: must be logged into your myWalgreens account to clip the coupons [free to join].

Other Notable Offers:

🏷 Deal Tags

Walgreens Feminine Products Liners Pads Health & Personal Care Feminine Hygiene Poise liner poise pads
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Walgreens See All arrow
Walgreens
Walgreens
CoverGirl 4-Kit Eye Shadow (3 Options)
36¢ $4.49
Cashback 1.5%
HOT
Walgreens
Walgreens
Walgreens Weekly Ad & More!
WeeklyAD
Cashback 1.5%
Walgreens
Walgreens
Free 8"x10" Enlargement + Same-Day Pickup
Freebie
Cashback 1.5%
HOT
Walgreens
Walgreens
Crest 5.7-Oz Toothpaste (2 Options)
49¢ $2.49
Cashback 1.5%
Walgreens
Walgreens
3-Count Free Colgate Toothpaste (AR)
Free AR $11.97
Cashback 1.5%
Walgreens
Walgreens
$1.88 All & Snuggle Laundry Care
$1.88 $4.99
Cashback 1.5%
Walgreens
Walgreens
4x Oral-B Complete Deep Clean Toothbrush
Freebie
Cashback 1.5%
Walgreens
Walgreens
Free $50 Restaurant.com eGift Card Offer!
Free W/P
Cashback 1.5%
Walgreens
Walgreens
Dozen Roses from $15.99 (In-Store)
$15.99+
Cashback 1.5%
Walgreens
Walgreens
2 for $4 Dial Body Wash & Bar Soap
$2.00 ea $5.00 ea
Cashback 1.5%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Target
Target
Free $5 Off $5 Coupon w/ COVID-19 Vaccination
Offer
HOT
Walgreens
Walgreens
CoverGirl 4-Kit Eye Shadow (3 Options)
36¢ $4.49
Cashback 1.5%
HOT
Walgreens
Walgreens
Walgreens Weekly Ad & More!
WeeklyAD
Cashback 1.5%
ROUND UP
DealsPlus
DealsPlus
Nurses Week Freebies and Deals
ROUNDUP
HOT
Walgreens
Walgreens
3-Count Free Colgate Toothpaste (AR)
Free AR $11.97
Cashback 1.5%
Fossil
Fossil
3-Pack Cotton Face Masks (Mult Styles)
$3.15 $28.00
Cashback 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Walgreens
Walgreens
4x Oral-B Complete Deep Clean Toothbrush
Freebie
Cashback 1.5%
Amazon
Amazon
Dial Antibacterial Foaming Hand Soap (32-Oz)
$2.39 $9.30
Walmart
Walmart
COVID-19 Vaccines Available at Walmart & Sam’s Club
NEWS
Cashback 4.0% 💎
Costco
Costco
Nurses' Appreciation Week Sale!
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Walgreens
Walgreens
99¢ Poise Panty Liners or Pads (Mult. Options)
99¢ $6.49
Cashback 1.5%
arrow
arrow