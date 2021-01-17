Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 75% Off Semi-Annual Sale + Extra 10% Off $40
Sale
32m ago
Expires : 01/17/21
About this Deal

Now through 1/17, Bath & Body Works is kicking off their up to 75% off Semi-Annual Sale! Shipping adds a $5.99 fee on orders over $10.

Plus, check your email for your personal one-time-use-only code for an extra 10% off $40 and free shipping!

Notable Semi-Annual Sale Categories:

Aromatherapy Fragrance Candles Household Essentials Skin Care health & beauty Bath & Body Works Hand Soaps
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
26m ago
Admin BBW email says $10 off $40+ not 10%
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
1h ago
Great sale!! 💕 💕 💕
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
43m ago
Thanks 🤗
shalini31
shalini31 (L2)
1h ago
Admin/Mods But I updated Perfect Expairing date
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
1h ago
A unique coupon code was send to individual emails as a gift from BBW to customers for $10 off $40+ & free shipping a 1 time only usable code. Not 10%
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
1h ago
Understood so credit will still share between us
shalini31
shalini31 (L2)
42m ago
Okay' yes credit shared.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
2h ago
Admin there is no 10% off $40 on BBW site
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
2h ago
Now live!
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
10 days ago
🔥 🔥 💕 💕
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
10 days ago
Up to 75% off BBW Semi Annual Sale starts 12/26
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
10 days ago
Make sure to add that date to the title please
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
10 days ago
Sure will do, thank you:)
