ULTA Beauty is offering their Set for the Summer Beauty Find for only $19.99 with free shipping on orders over $35.



Set Includes:

Belief - The True Cream - Aqua Bomb (0.33 oz)



Beekman 1802 - Milk Foam Calming Bubble Mask (0.5 oz)



Dermalogica - Invisible Physical Defense SPF 30 (0.24 oz)



Glamglow - Thirstymud Hydrating Treatment (0.24 oz)



Indie Lee - Brightening Cleanser (0.5 oz)



Jack Black - Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 With Natural Mint & Shea Butter (0.1 oz)



Juice Beauty - Prebiotix Instant Flash Facial (0.26 oz)



Peter Thomas Roth - Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer (0.17 oz)



Strivectin - Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum (0.25 oz)



Tula - So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub (0.39 oz)