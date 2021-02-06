|
ULTA Beauty is offering their Set for the Summer Beauty Find for only $19.99 with free shipping on orders over $35.
Set Includes:
- Belief - The True Cream - Aqua Bomb (0.33 oz)
- Beekman 1802 - Milk Foam Calming Bubble Mask (0.5 oz)
- Dermalogica - Invisible Physical Defense SPF 30 (0.24 oz)
- Glamglow - Thirstymud Hydrating Treatment (0.24 oz)
- Indie Lee - Brightening Cleanser (0.5 oz)
- Jack Black - Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 With Natural Mint & Shea Butter (0.1 oz)
- Juice Beauty - Prebiotix Instant Flash Facial (0.26 oz)
- Peter Thomas Roth - Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer (0.17 oz)
- Strivectin - Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum (0.25 oz)
- Tula - So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub (0.39 oz)