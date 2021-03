As part of their 50% Off Daily Beauty deals, today only, Sephora is offering this Smashbox Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer for only $18.50 with free shipping when you use code FREESHIP at checkout.



Details:

A clear primer gel that smooths skin and pores



Vitamins A and E protect your skin



Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, and phthalates



This product is also vegan and cruelty-free



Received 4+ stars from over 7.4K reviews