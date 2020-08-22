Amazon is offering Forty4 Touchless Soap Dispenser (Green) for only $10.40 with free shipping when you use code T8PU5EJH at checkout!



Note: White color is also available for $10.00 with same code, but shipping is free with $25+ orders or Prime.



Details:

Amazon's #1 Best Seller



Soap dispenser with auto sensor



Equipped with a 2 gears button to adjust the quantity of soap



Easy usage & waterproof



Compatible with mostly all liquid soap



Received 4+ stars from 368 reviews!