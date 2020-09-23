Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Suave 3-in-1 Shampoo Conditioner Body Wash
+ FREE SHIPPING
$2.10
1h ago
Expires : 09/30/20
10  Likes 0  Comments
8
About this Deal

Amazon has this Suave Men 3-in-1 Shampoo Conditioner Body Wash for only $2.10 with free shipping when you 'clip' the 55¢ off coupon on the product page and check out via subscribe & Save!

Note: you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Product Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Infused with citrus extract, keratin, and glycerin for smooth and healthy-looking skin and hair
  • Can be used as both a men's shampoo and a men's conditioner
  • Has been salon-proven to clean and condition hair
  • Developed specifically for men's hair and skin needs
  • Received 4+ out of 2,130+ stars

Compare to $2.94 at Walmart and $2.99 at Target.

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
