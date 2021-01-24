Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Walgreens

2 for 67¢ Suave Shampoo Ocean Breeze
34¢ ea $5 ea
8h ago
Expires : 01/30/21
Walgreens is offering 2 for 67¢ Suave Shampoo Ocean Breeze (34¢ each) when you add 2 to your cart and 'clip' the $3 off coupon and receive a BOGO 50% off discount (auto-applied in-cart) and use code NEWYOU (extra 10% off) at checkout. Opt for free in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees.

You can also get 2-Count Suave Conditioner Ocean Breeze for the same price (cannot mix & match).

Details:
  • Gently cleanses and moisturizes hair
  • Provides 2X more moisture
  • Brings out hair's natural beauty and shine
  • Suitable for all hair types
  • Received 4+ stars from over 165 reviews

