Sephora

Sephora Favorites Sun Safety Kit 2021
$39.00 $221.00
6h ago
About this Deal

Sephora is offering Sun Safety Kit 2021 only for $39 ($221.00 value). This includes Sephora’s favorite sun care products, featuring an array of sunscreen and supplement options for safe play in the sun. Shipping is free on orders over $50 or you can get with free in-store pick-up.

This Set Contains:
  • 0.67 oz/ 20 mL Biossance’s SQUALANE + ZINC SHEER MINERAL SUNSCREEN SPF 30 PA+++
  • 1 fl oz/ 30 mL CLINIQUE’s Pep-Start Daily UV Protector Broad Spectrum SPF 50
  • 0.24 oz/ 7 mL Dermalogica®’s Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50
  • 1.7 oz/ 50 mL Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare’s All-Physical Dark Spot Sun Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50
  • 0.13 oz/ 3.95 g HUM® Nutrition’s Here Comes The Sun
  • 0.14 oz/ 4 mL Isle of Paradise’s Color Correcting Self-Tanning Drops
  • 0.33 oz/ 10 mL Kate Somerville®’s DeliKate Recovery Serum
  • 0.33 oz/ 10 mL Lancôme’s UV Expert Aquagel Defense Primer & Moisturizer SPF 50
  • 0.8 oz/ 23 mL Murad®’s Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 PA+++
  • 0.17 oz/ 5 mL Peter Thomas Roth’s Water Drench® Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer
  • 0.34 oz/ 10 mL REN Clean Skincare’s Clean Screen Mineral SPF 30 Mattifying Face Sunscreen Broad Spectrum
  • 0.23oz / 7 mL Shiseido’s Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 50+
  • 0.5 oz/ 15 mL Supergoop!®’s Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

