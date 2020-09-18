Today Only! $5.95 Mists, Lotions, & Lip
$5.95
$18.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: Today
About this Deal
|Today only, Victoria's Secret is offering Mists, Lotions, & Lip for $5.95 with free shipping on orders over $100. Or, Angel Card Holders use code ACSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.
Notable $5.95 Beauty Categories:
Plus, get a Bombshell Tote for free with your $75 beauty or accessory purchase when you use code BEAUTYTOTE at checkout!
Related to this item:Women health Fragrance Victoria's Secret Skin Care body lotion Fragrance Mist hand lotion
What's the matter?