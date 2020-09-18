Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Today Only! $5.95 Mists, Lotions, & Lip

$5.95 $18.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: Today
About this Deal

Today only, Victoria's Secret is offering Mists, Lotions, & Lip for $5.95 with free shipping on orders over $100. Or, Angel Card Holders use code ACSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.

Notable $5.95 Beauty Categories:

Plus, get a Bombshell Tote for free with your $75 beauty or accessory purchase when you use code BEAUTYTOTE at checkout!

Related to this item:

Women health Fragrance Victoria's Secret Skin Care body lotion Fragrance Mist hand lotion
Comments

