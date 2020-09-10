Ulta Beauty is offering this Beauty Besties 7-Piece Favorites Kit for only $20.00 when you use code 835273 (extra 20% off) at checkout. Shipping is free on orders $35+, or opt for free shipping to your local Ulta Beauty store.



Plus, score a 10-Piece Gift Set for free with your purchase!



7-Piece Favorites Kit Details:

Full Sized Shiny Sheer Lip Gloss (Naked)



Full Size Matte Bronzer (Warm)



Full Size Brow Shaping Gel (Clear)



Full Size Brow Highlight (Pearl)



Full Size Classic Felt Tip Liner (Black)



Deluxe Size Dewy Makeup Setting Spray



Deluxe Size Eyeshadow Palette (6 Shade)