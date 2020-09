Ulta Beauty is offering the Caboodles Edition Beauty Box for $26.40, originally priced at $29.99. At checkout, use promo code: 881858 to drop price to $26.40. Shipping is free on orders $35+.



Also available in: Pink



Beauty Box Details

(1) Eyeshadow Palette (36 shades)



(1) Face Palette (2 bronzers) (2 blushes) (1 highlighter)



(1) Brow Trio (2 brow powders + 1 brow wax)



(2) Lip Glosses



(2) Sheer Lip Glosses



(2) Lip Oils



(1) Eyeshadow Primer



(1) Brow Highlighter



(1) Dual Ended Brow Pencil



(1) Watermelon Facial Mist



(1) Liquid Blush



(1) Blush Brush



(1) Eyeshadow Brush



(1) Brow Brush