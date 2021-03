Right now, Kohl's is offering Up to 50% Off 'Glam Steals' with savings on brands such as Lancome, Giorgio Armani and more! New specials will be highlighted every day from now through 3/21. Shipping is free on orders over $75, or opt for free store pickup where available.



Plus, earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.



Other Notable Offers:

Extra 20% off Purchase w/ code TAKE20 (cannot be combine w/ beauty event)