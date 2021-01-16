Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Victorias Secret

Up to 70% Off Beauty & Accessories Sale w/ Extra 25% Off + Free Reward Card Offer
Sale
1h ago
Expires : 01/20/21
About this Deal

Victoria's Secret is offering up to 70% off clearance plus an extra 25% off with code EXTRA25 applied at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $100. Or, Angel cardholders can use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.

Note: Get a free $20 off $50+ 'VS Spring Reward Card' with your $20+ purchase. Redeem card 2/24 through 3/6.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
dsvictor40
dsvictor40 (L2)
1h ago
🔥 🔥 🔥
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
12h ago
Added valid expiration date + free $20 'reward card' offer.
