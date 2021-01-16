Victoria's Secret is offering up to 70% off clearance plus an extra 25% off with code EXTRA25 applied at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $100. Or, Angel cardholders can use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.



Note: Get a free $20 off $50+ 'VS Spring Reward Card' with your $20+ purchase. Redeem card 2/24 through 3/6.