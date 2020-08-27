Now through Sunday, Walmart is hosting its first Virtual 'Wellness Live' Event for free! During the pandemic, it's crucial to stay as healthy as possible and this event will share information on how to improve well-being and best health practices.



Event Details:

Nutritional Health (8/28): Patti LaBelle shares tips on how to manage diabetes through diet and exercise.



Heart Health (8/29): Cardiologist Juan Rivera discusses how to maintain low blood pressure.



Mental Health (8/30): Assistant professor of psychiatry at the Boston University School of Medicine, Dr. Christine Crawford, talks about best practices to increase mental health.

