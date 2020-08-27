Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Free Virtual Wellness Event

Event
Expires: 08/30/20
Walmart Coupons See Deal
Up to 2.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Now through Sunday, Walmart is hosting its first Virtual 'Wellness Live' Event for free! During the pandemic, it's crucial to stay as healthy as possible and this event will share information on how to improve well-being and best health practices.

Event Details:
  • Nutritional Health (8/28): Patti LaBelle shares tips on how to manage diabetes through diet and exercise.
  • Heart Health (8/29): Cardiologist Juan Rivera discusses how to maintain low blood pressure.
  • Mental Health (8/30): Assistant professor of psychiatry at the Boston University School of Medicine, Dr. Christine Crawford, talks about best practices to increase mental health.

Read more here.

What do you think of Walmart's virtual online wellness event? Let us know in the comments below!

Related to this item:

Walmart News health Personal Care retail Wellness Coronavirus Covid-19
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (2)

pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
8h ago
Wonderful Idea! Mental Health issues are burdening our lifestyles as we hibernate from this awful virus. Offering hope and problem solving ideas would be welcomed by many. Be Well
Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
8h ago
Walmart hosts several events which are very useful, like "Walmart Drive-In Movie".
Reply
Related Deals
eBay
eBay
Optimax Refresh Mild Liquid Soap Scented Hand Wash 5 Litre Refill
$72.61 $49.44
Amazon
Amazon
MAGGIFT Top 2 Pack Hanging Solar Lanterns Retro Solar Lights with Handle, Outdoor Solar Garden Lights Decor for Yard Tree
$27.99
eBay
eBay
EGF Serum 60ml*Anti Aging Peptides*Vitamin E*Peptides*large 2oz!
$24.75 $99.00
GearBest
GearBest
Solar Power 20 LED PIR Motion Sensor Wall Light Waterproof Outdoor Porch Yard Garden Security Lamp Sale
$8.49 $9.99
Cashback Available
eBay
eBay
EGF Lyophilized Powder Set*Epidermal Growth Factor*Microneedle *AntiAging*Acne
$11.50 $46.00
Target
Target
Mytex 2pc Reeves Chair Stretch Slipcover
$16.49 $31.99
GearBest
GearBest
Smart Sensor Night Light Infrared Induction USB Charging Removable Night Lamp from Xiaomi Youpin Sale
$17.59 $33.24
Cashback Available
eBay
eBay
Stem Cell Serum Anti Aging Real Stem Cell Cultures Matrixyl 3000 Hyaluronic Acid 630239776195
$19.89 $66.29
Amazon
Amazon
Irish Spring Men's Body Wash Shower Gel, Aloe Vera - 18 Fluid Ounce (6 Pack)
$29.94
FREE SHIPPING
Belk
Belk
Today Only! Candles & Fragrance ( Multi Options)
$4.20 $12.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Irish Spring Exfoliating Men's Body Wash Shower Gel, Deep Action Scrub - 18 Fluid Ounce (4 Pack)
$15.96 $19.96
FREE SHIPPING
GearBest
GearBest
360 Degree Rotate Faucet Internal Thread Nozzle Bubbles
$4.46 $4.98
Cashback Available
Home Depot
Home Depot
Home Decorators Collection Avondale 20 In. W X 35 In. H Floor Cabinet in Grey-AVGRF2035
$63.80 $319.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Facial Steamer, with Extendable Arm Table Top Ozone Spa Face Steamer Design For Personal Care Use At Home or Salon, White
$47.99 $59.99
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
Glacier Bay Varina Single-Handle 3-Spray Tub and Shower Faucet in Chrome-HD873X-2001
$82.60 $118.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
GearBest
GearBest
Nylon Scoop Shaped Spoon Colander
$6.94 $7.71
Cashback Available
Home Depot
Home Depot
Pegasus 31 In. W Granite Vanity Top in Terra Cotta with White Bowl and 8 In. Faucet Spread-31562
$72.30 $241.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
EZBASICS Facial Steamer-Nano Ionic Face Steamer for Home Facial, Unclogs Pores, Warm Mist Humidifier Atomizer, Humidifier Moisturizing Face Spa Steamer, Bonus Stainless Steel Skin Kit
$29.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Blackhead Remover Mask,Pore Blackhead Mask,Purifying Face Deep Cleansing Facial Mask for Face &Nose Purifying Face
$17.99
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
8-Oz XtraCare Fragrance-Free Hand Sanitizer + F/S
$1.99 $4.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Teami Green Tea Matcha Detox Face Mask - Deep Pore Cleansing & Hydrating Blackhead Remover Mud Mask with Bentonite Clay, Facial Masks Best for Acne, Blackheads, Wrinkles, Pore Minimizer, Anti Aging
$29.99
FREE SHIPPING