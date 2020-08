Kohl's is offering these Bespoke Washable Printed Face Masks (Mult. Styles) for only $5.59 when you use code FAMILYSAVE (extra 20% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.



Details:

Built-in filter lining



Bendable nose bar ensures excellent fit



Adjustable elastic ear bands



Received 4+ stars from over 435 reviews