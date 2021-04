Right now, Amazon is offering this WAXIWAY Ear Wax Removal Kit only for $12.99 when you clip extra 5% off coupon and apply promo code PCLWQ5PI at checkout! Shipping is free on this item.



Details:

Includes a 500ml trigger spray bottle, 5 disposable soft tips, 2 hard extension tubes, 1 ear basin, 1 ear syringe, 100 cotton swabs, 10 packets of salt, 1 soft towel, 2 hard replacement tips and 1 instruction manual



Simply refill our spray bottle with your homemade saline or peroxide solution per the user manual



Received 4.6+ stars from over 160 users!