Bath and Body Works

Week-Long Black Friday Deals 2020 Event
Sale
2h ago
Expires : 11/27/20
This year, Bath & Body Works is having a Week-Long Black Friday Deals Event with B3G3 free mix & match on candles, fragrances and more. Shipping adds a fee of $5.99 on orders over $10. See below for event schedule.

Find your nearest location here.

Black Friday Event Schedule:
  • 11/23-11/25: In stores only (local time)
  • 11/26 (Thanksgiving): Stores closed; online only
  • 11/27: In stores (local time) and online

Notable Online Offers:

💬 8  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
4m ago
🔥 🔥 🔥
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
13h ago
Starts tomorrow
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
1 day ago
Admin, correct dates are added, as well as exact in-store and online offers and days.
Sale starts 11/23 as stated here.
https://www.simon.com/mall/cape-cod-mall/stores/bath-body-works/stream/once-a-year-deal-at-bath-body-works-6170759
And here
https://www.bathandbodyworks.com/e/black-friday.html
My deal is not a duplicate in any way.
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
1 day ago
Your deals are two separate deals: yours is a general sale, prince's deal is a specific category & specific day.
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
1 day ago
Yes but I added buy 3 get 3 free 11/23-11/27 why was it removed?
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
1 day ago
now adjusted
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
1 day ago
Thank you!!
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
2 days ago
Updated with Buy 3 Get 3 Free
Likes Reply
