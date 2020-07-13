Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing
Jul 13, 2020
CVS is offering Drive-up COVID-19 Testing for free!

Find your nearest location here.

How It Works:
  • Answer a few questions to see if you qualify for COVID-19 testing
  • Select a test site and available time
  • Fill out the registration form
  • Insurance card and proof of identity are required, as well as test confirmation email or text message. Be sure to have your mobile phone.
  • Upon arrival stay in your car and follow the posted instructions at the site
  • Sample is sent to a lab partner.
  • Link will be emailed to activate your MyChart account, which will be used to send your results
  • You will receive a link to view your results within 2-4 days or at least 5-7 days in times of high demand. Results are viewed through the MyChart account.

