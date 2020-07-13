CVS is offering Drive-up COVID-19 Testing for free!



Find your nearest location here.



How It Works:

Answer a few questions to see if you qualify for COVID-19 testing



Select a test site and available time



Fill out the registration form



Insurance card and proof of identity are required, as well as test confirmation email or text message. Be sure to have your mobile phone.



Upon arrival stay in your car and follow the posted instructions at the site



Sample is sent to a lab partner.



Link will be emailed to activate your MyChart account, which will be used to send your results



You will receive a link to view your results within 2-4 days or at least 5-7 days in times of high demand. Results are viewed through the MyChart account.