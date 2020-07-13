|
CVS is offering Drive-up COVID-19 Testing for free!
Find your nearest location here.
How It Works:
- Answer a few questions to see if you qualify for COVID-19 testing
- Select a test site and available time
- Fill out the registration form
- Insurance card and proof of identity are required, as well as test confirmation email or text message. Be sure to have your mobile phone.
- Upon arrival stay in your car and follow the posted instructions at the site
- Sample is sent to a lab partner.
- Link will be emailed to activate your MyChart account, which will be used to send your results
- You will receive a link to view your results within 2-4 days or at least 5-7 days in times of high demand. Results are viewed through the MyChart account.