Costco is offering Homedics Non-Contact Infrared Body Thermometer for only $23.99 with free shipping.



Features:

Non-contact infrared technology



Three-color backlight with high fever alarm



Clinically proven accuracy



Temperature measurement in 2 seconds



°C/°F options



Stores up to 50 results



4 ways to use: reads body, food, liquid, & other object temperatures



For at-home & professional use



Received 4.6 stars from over 1,340 reviews!