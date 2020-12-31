Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Amazon

3-Pack Lysol Disinfectant Spray (12.5 Oz.) + Free Shipping
$30.99 $34.95
18h ago
2  Likes 0  Comments
0
See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is offering 3-Pack Lysol Disinfectant Spray (12.5 Oz.) for just $30.25 + Free Shipping

Product Information:
Lysol disinfecting spray helps protect your family and helps keep them healthy. Our products are designed to provide germ protection and can kill 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria on hard surfaces, when used as directed. From counters to couches, you can depend on Lysol to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria.

🏷 Deal Tags

Household Essentials Lysol home cleaning Covid-19 Disinfectant spray
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Amazon See All arrow
Amazon
Amazon
Permanent Hair Removal Laser Device
$10.99 $109.99
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
'Ring in The New Year' Sale
SALE
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Lysol 80-Count Disinfecting Wipes
$4.67 $8.90
Amazon
Amazon
Up to 90% Off "New Year New You" Deals
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit
$9.50 $26.20
Amazon
Amazon
$19.99 for Kids+ 1-Year Family Plan
$19.99 $99.00
Amazon
Amazon
3-Pack Nintendo Switch Wireless Controllers
$69.99 $119.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Planters Fancy Whole Cashews w/ Sea Salt
$11.35 $17.04
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Fisher-Price Storybots Slide Writer
$9.79 $19.99
Amazon
Amazon
320-Ct Lysol Lemon & Lime Blossom Disinfecting Wipes
$17.88
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
shopDisney
shopDisney
2-Pack Kids & Adult Face Masks (4 Choices)
$5.98 $11.99
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Amazon
Amazon
3-Pack Lysol Disinfectant Spray (12.5 Oz.) + Free Shipping
$30.99 $34.95
Sephora
Sephora
Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser
$32.00
Cashback Up to 1.5%
Amazon
Amazon
Save 50% On Select Product(s) with Promo Code 50LKQ6KB On Amazon.com
14.99$ 29.98$
Amazon
Amazon
KN95 Face Mask, Filter Efficiency≥95%, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, Masks Against PM2.5 from Fire Smoke, Dust, for Men, Women
$23.99 $39.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Fashion Cute Heart Face Protection - Unisex Cotton Dustproof Mouth Protection - Reusable Warm Windproof for Outdoor Activities
$8.49 $9.99
Walmart
Walmart
End of Year Beauty & Personal Care Clearance
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
BARWING Foldable Exercise Stationary Bike, 3-IN-1 Magnetic Upright Workout Bike with Arm Exercise Resistance Bands and Ankle Strap for Home Gym
$189.99 $229.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
New COVID Updates For Seniors
NEWS
Amazon
Amazon
Disposable Face Masks, Pack of 50 Black Face Masks
$8.49 $14.99
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Costco
Costco
50-Count FLTR General Use Face Mask
$4.99 $9.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Lysol 80-Count Disinfecting Wipes
$4.67 $8.90
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Apple Is Temporarily Closing All California Stores, a Dozen More Around U.S. Amid COVID-19 Surges
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
COVID-19 Relief Package: $600 Stimulus Checks, $300 Bonus for Federal Unemployment Benefits in New Deal
NEWS
Washingtonpost
Washingtonpost
Calculate Your COVID-19 Stimulus Check!
NEWS
HOT
CNN
CNN
$2.3 Trillion COVID Relief Bill Signed into Law
NEWS
Yahoo
Yahoo
Will COVID-19 Vaccines Be Available At Publix, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Others?
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Stimulus Check Q&A: What Happens If Payments Go from $600 to $2,000?
NEWS
CNBC
CNBC
Dr. Fauci Says Slow Covid Vaccine Rollout Has Been ‘disappointing’
Amazon
Amazon
3-Pack Lysol Disinfectant Spray (12.5 Oz.) + Free Shipping
$30.99 $34.95
arrow
arrow