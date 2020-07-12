In response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Costco stores is offering Special Operating Hours for seniors (ages 60+), those with disabilities and those who are immunocompromised. These special hours will generally be Monday through Friday from 9am to 10am (local time).



Hours will vary by location. See below for a breakdown of special operating hours by state.



Special Operating Hours By State:

Phoenix, AZ: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday for the following locations: Mesa, SE Gilbert.



California:

Los Angeles: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday

Bay Area: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday (varies by area)

San Diego, CA: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday (varies by area)

Massachusetts: Senior Shopping Hours are 8:30 - 9:30 a.m., daily.



Las Vegas, NV: Senior Shopping Hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday



Brooklyn, NY: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.



Washington DC: Senior Shopping Hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.



Oregon: Senior Shopping Hours are 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.

