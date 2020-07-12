Costco
23h ago
In response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Costco stores is offering Special Operating Hours for seniors (ages 60+), those with disabilities and those who are immunocompromised. These special hours will generally be Monday through Friday from 9am to 10am (local time).
Hours will vary by location. See below for a breakdown of special operating hours by state.
Special Operating Hours By State:
Read more here.
