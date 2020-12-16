How to get Hertz Coupons

Different Types of Hertz Coupons & Discounts

Discount/CDP/Club Code:

CDP (or counter discount program) is offered through a contract or program agreed upon between Hertz and a specific company or organization that offers special benefits or discounts to groups of people within that company or organization. Common examples of CDP codes include corporate rate plans and travel club discounts. Many times you'll find CDP codes on DealsPlus, which may or may not work in the end, since you may need to verify your credentials upon confirming your reservation.





Promotion Coupon (PC):

This is simply a 6 digit number that is associated with a special offer or promotion from Hertz. You'll usually find them on the Hertz Discount & Coupons page or possibly in emails or via social media. They usually apply automatically when you click through from these offer pages, but you can also find promo codes on DealsPlus on their own.





Rate Code:

This is typically used in conjunction with a CDP or Promotion Code as a way of providing additional information. It's typically a 4-6 digit code and can usually be found on special offer pages with the text "I was told to ask for", as a way of connecting certain people with special offers.





Convention Number (CV):

This is a much more private type of coupon discount code. It is only used in conjunction with a CDP or Rate Code but is specific to a pre-negotiated meeting or event with agreed upon discount rates or benefits.





Voucher Code:

Voucher codes can be found on reward documentation and the like. It is an alphanumeric code that begins with "IT" and is usually assigned to specific individuals as a one-time use offer.

OK, now that you know the difference between all the possible discounts, it's time to use them! You'll first enter your reservation details: pickup location, pickup and return dates, your age and optional "Car Type". Then check the box marked "Enter a Discount or Promo Code." Here you'll see the option to enter one or more codes, which were discussed above. Once entered, either book as a member or book as a guest to see if your discounts were applied. You'll usually see if it was applied on the left side of the screen, on the next page where you choose your preferred car and options. You can test to see if an offer worked by going back and removing it. If the prices increase then go back and apply the code again; looks like it worked!