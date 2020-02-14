Submit Coupon

H&M Coupon Codes & In-Store Coupons 2020

Coupon of the Day
15% OFF
Code

Extra 15 Off Entire Purchase

H&M is offering an extra 15% off your entire purchase. That includes items already on sale! Just enter this code at online checkout. Shipping is free on orders of $40 or more.

Note: Exclusions may apply.More
Get Coupon Code
75 used today
20% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 20% Off $60+

H&M is offering an extra 20% off order of $60 or more! Just enter this code at online checkout.More
Get Coupon Code
19 used today - Expires 2/15/20
15% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase

H&M is offering an extra 15% off your entire purchase. That includes items already on sale! Just enter this code at online checkout. Shipping is free on orders of $40 or more.More
Get Coupon Code
23 used today - Expires 2/15/20
Never miss a single coupon for H&M! 38,136 people saving now.
14% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Extra 14% Off Entire Purchase (Rewards Members)

Today only, Rewards Members can get an extra 14% off their entire purchase, including items already on sale! Make sure to select your discount a the last step of checkout.More
Get Deal
3 used today - Expires 2/14/20
10% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 10% Off Entire Purchase

Get Coupon Code
5 used today - Expires 2/16/20
Sale
Coupon verified!

Get An E-gift Car and Get 10% Back

Purchase an e-gift card between $25-$250 and receive 10% of the original value on a bonus e-gift card.More
Get Deal
Expires 2/14/20
10% OFF
Sale

10% Off Next Purchase | Loyalty Program

Join H&M's loyalty program for free & get 10% off your next purchase! The program is completely digital, all in the H&M app or at hm.com/signup.

Benefits:
  • Welcome offer: 10% off your next purchase
  • Points for shopping: $1 = 1 point, for every 200 points you will receive a $5 Reward
  • Exclusive Offers and Discounts
  • Free Online Returns
  • Birthday Offer
  • Shopping Events just for members
  • Digital Receipts

How it Works
  1. Join
    It is free, fast and simple to join! Just download the H&M app or go to hm.com and signup. If you already have an H&M account, simply provide your Birthday to become a member.
  2. Earn Points
    $1 spent = 1 point earned. For every 200 points earned, you will receive a $5 Reward.
  3. Redeem Your Offers
    In-Store:
    1. Go to your account in the H&M app or on hm.com
    2. Choose the offer under the My Account tab you would like to use
    3. Show the offer at the register and it will be applied.
    Online:
    1. Make sure you are logged into your account
    2. Choose the offer you would like to use at checkout and it will automatically be applied.

Plus Level! Once you get to 500 points you will unlock access to more benefits and perks such as free shipping, unique experiences and early access to limited collections!More
Get Deal
2 comments
In-Store

15% Off In-store Coupon | Recycle Program

Be a fashion recycler! The Garment Collection Program is a global initiative working towards a sustainable fashion future. Drop your bag of unwanted clothing in the recycling box at your local H&M. All textiles are welcome – any brand, any condition – even odd socks, worn-out T-shirts and old sheets. The textiles are then sent to the nearest recycling plant, where they’re sorted by hand. For every bag of textiles you drop off, you’ll receive a coupon for 15% off your next in-store purchase.

How It Works:
  • REWEAR
    Clothing that can be worn again is marketed worldwide as second hand goods.
  • REUSE
    Textiles that are no longer suitable to wear are converted into other products, such as remake collections or cleaning cloths.
  • RECYCLE
    Textiles that can’t be reused get a new chance as textile fibers, or are used to manufacture products such as damping and insulating materials for the auto industry.
More
Use In-Store
8 used today - 16 comments
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Sale

Shop H&M's sale starting at $6.99 and get up to 70% off select styles. Discover discounted clothing, shoes, bags, accessories, swimwear, underwear and loungewear.More
Get Deal
4 used today - 2 comments
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off Student Discount

H&M is offering students 15% off your entire purchase when you join now and verify your student status with UNiDAYS.

NOTE: Cannot be combined with any other offer. Cannot be used for Gift Card purchase or shipping.More
Get Deal
3 used today - 8 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $40+

Isn't free shipping always a major plus? Get free shipping on any $40 or more H&M order. For orders under $40, pay a flat-rate fee of $3.99.

Other Shipping Prices:
  • Free ship to store
  • $5.99 Standard Shipping
  • $14.99 Express Shipping
  • v$24.99 Next Day Shipping

    Returns are free in-stores or pay $5.99 to return with USPS.More
    • Get Deal
    3 used today - 8 comments
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Buy 2 Pairs of Mens Socks, Get 1 Free

    Get Deal
    80% OFF
    Sale

    In-Store H&M Coupons & Gift Cards (Ebay)

    Head over to Ebay where you can purchase H&M coupons (up to 20% off) for as low as 99¢.

    NOTE: Be sure to verify that your coupon is live before you buy.    More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - 1 comment
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Bedding, Bath & Decor

    Shop high quality, contemporary home items including pillows, throws, bedding, bath and more at discounts of up to 50% off.More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Buy 2 Get 1 Free Tights

    Get Deal
    Sale

    Kids Outfit Sets from $14.99

    Get Deal
    Sale

    Kids' Multipack Magic from $9.99

    Get Deal
    Sale

    Mens' Denim from $7.99

    Get Deal

    Related Stores

    28,968 subscribers
    417,412 subscribers
    143,345 subscribers
    97,698 subscribers

    Popular Stores

    410,539 subscribers
    434,859 subscribers
    411,387 subscribers
    166,918 subscribers

    About H&M

    H&M carries high quality clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories with hundreds of apparel and fashion deals starting at $2. You can find the perfect outfit for work, a night out, or a casual dress for any occasion. Best of all, save money using our up to 30% off H&M coupon codes and in store printable coupons! For online shopping, we occasionally find free shipping coupons for you to use. You can use more than one coupon per order, so try any combination of offers to get the best discount possible at HM.com.

    How To Use an H&M Coupon Online

    1. Choose your desired products and add them to your bag.
      h&m coupon

    2. View your order and apply any coupon codes by clicking on "Shopping Bag" in the top right corner.
      h&m coupon

    3. Review your order and click "Proceed to Checkout" to enter your code.
      h&m coupon

    4. In the Checkout screen, locate the box that says "Enter promotional code," enter your code and click "OK."
      h&m coupon

    5. See discount reflected in order summary and the new order total.
      h&m coupon



    Where Can I Find The Best H&M Coupon Codes and Sale Prices?

    For in-store shoppers, H&M generally hosts a lot of daily sales from $4-5, $7, $10 or more with new items added frequently. Sometimes, they'll also offer a massive sale event where a large selection of sale clothing, shoes and accessories are discounted up to 75% off with prices as low as $1. Online shoppers get access to the exact same sale items, with an even larger selection! Even better, online shoppers can get exclusive coupon codes that work on both regular-price items and online sale or clearance items, which generally range from 10% to as high as 75% off discount depending on the sale event.

    H&M does not frequently release coupon code offers, but they can be found at least several times per season. The best discounts we've seen are 30% off $100, 25% off $75, or 20% off promo codes. Free shipping coupons normally require a purchase minimum of $50 or more, which is easy to meet with this incredibly large selection of everything you need for a new wardrobe. Any big event sale will be featured right here at DealsPlus, on H&M's homepage, and right in their sale section.

    If no coupons are available, shoppers can always sign up for the H&M Newsletters to get a one-time-use 20% off coupon to use on any one item of your choice. Plus, you'll be the first to learn about new sales, fashion lines, products, and exclusive coupons and deals.

    Extra 15 Off Entire Purchase

    Copy & Paste Code at Checkout!
    3599
    Copy Code
    Shop Now
    Never miss another coupon for H&M
    Or
    Easy, 1-Click Subscribe with Facebook
    Coupon verified!
    H&M is offering an extra 15% off your entire purchase. That includes items already on sale! Just enter this code at online checkout. Shipping is free on orders of $40 or more.

    Note: Exclusions may apply.
    3599
    100% success (27 votes)
    Posting anonymously as PowerfulTurtle
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Why did you dislike this coupon?