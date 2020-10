Ace Hardware has these Celebrations Prelit Black Lantern Lights for only $9.99 with free store pickup.



Product Details:

Great for decorating your home on Halloween



Perfect for decorating trees, shrubs, bushes, rooflines and more



This light set adds a special touch to your holiday decor



End connect



Easy to use



Dimensions: 6 in. x 12 in. x 6 in. spacing