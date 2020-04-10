Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Macy's

Macy's

10-Pc Cuisinart Ceramic Cutlery Set
$18.74 $40.00
9 days ago
Expires : 10/06/20
About this Deal

Macy's has this 10-Pc Cuisinart Ceramic Cutlery Set w/ Blade Guards for only $18.74 w/coupon VIP at checkout with free shipping on $25.

Product Details:
  • High-quality stainless steel blades
  • Nonstick ceramic coating for easy slicing
  • Color coding helps reduce risk of cross-contamination
  • Each knife includes a matching blade guard
  • Stainless steel/ceramic
  • Hand wash
  • Received 4+ stars out of 165+ reviews

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
9 days ago
Update w/ code
