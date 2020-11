Lowe's has this 1-Quart Red Poinsettia in Pot for only 88¢ in stores!



Find your nearest location here.



Note: price and availability may vary by locaton.



Product Details:

Poinsettia with decorative foil-wrapped pot brings a festive feel to your home



Thrives in mild temperatures with 6+ hours of indirect light, so it’s perfect for window sills and sunny indoor areas



Moist, but not overly wet, soil will keep this plant blooming in fall and winter, so you can enjoy it throughout the holiday season