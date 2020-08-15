Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kroger Coupons

Kroger

10 for $10 Back to School Supplies + $5 Off $20
$1 ea.
Aug 14, 2020
Expires : 08/18/20
7  Likes 2  Comments
11
See Deal

About this Deal

Kroger is offering 10 for $10 Back to School Supplies (just $1 each)! Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Note: Must be signed into your account [free to join] to redeem offers.

Other Notable Offers:

🏷 Deal Tags

school supplies Kids paper school Back To School Sale Kroger school essentials
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Aug 15, 2020
Updated, $5 Coupon expires 8/18
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 23, 2020
Great offer :)
Likes Reply
Kroger See All arrow
Kroger
Kroger
Kroger Cash Back Offers
NEWS
Kroger
Kroger
Fall-Back Prices On Seasonal Favorites - Kroger
SALE
Kroger
Kroger
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Makeup & Beauty Products
B2G1
Kroger
Kroger
Kroger Lysol Cleaning & Household Products
$2.29+
Kroger
Kroger
15% Off Prepaid Phone Cards: Cricket or AT&T
SALE
Kroger
Kroger
Rice Krispies Treats Halloween Original Mini Squares 60 Count
$7.68 SALE
Kroger
Kroger
SAVE $0.50 On 5 Yoplait® Yogurts
$0.60
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Home Depot
Home Depot
2020 Black Friday Ad Released!
BF AD
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
Lowes
Lowes
1-Day Online-Only Cyber Steals
SALE
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Days Ad
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Target
Target
Target’s Newest Shopping Safety Measures
NEWS
HOT
ALDI
ALDI
Thanksgiving 2020 Catalog
SALE
Costco
Costco
Up to $2000 Off Online-Only Member Savings
SALE
HOT
Costco
Costco
Up to $1000 Off November Member-Only Savings
SALE
HOT
Sams Club
Sams Club
Over $4,700 Holiday Instant Savings Book
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Costco
Costco
Order Online & Pickup in Warehouse
Offer
Walgreens
Walgreens
BOGO Free Purex Detergent (Multiple Options)
BOGO
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
[24 Pack] Think2 School Supplies Markers & Gel Pens School Supplies Kit. Includes 3 Highlighter, 4 Permanent Markers, 2 Dry Erase Markers, 12 Color Gel Pens and 3 Retractable Gel Pens. Study Supplies
20% Off AR $14.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Reaeon Gel Pens for Coloring Books, 100 Color Gel Markers Plus 100 Refills for Drawing Painting Writing, Art & School Supplies
$18.99 $27.00
Kohl's
Kohl's
Thermos Under Armour Scrimmage Lunch Box
$10.80 $27.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow