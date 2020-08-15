This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kroger
$1 ea.
Aug 14, 2020
Expires : 08/18/20
7 Likes 2 Comments
11See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kroger is offering 10 for $10 Back to School Supplies (just $1 each)! Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.
Note: Must be signed into your account [free to join] to redeem offers.
Other Notable Offers:
Note:Clip coupon for $5.00 Off When you Spend $20 in School and Office Supplies; Excludes: Electronics and Furniture Download and redeem thru 08/18:
🏷 Deal Tagsschool supplies Kids paper school Back To School Sale Kroger school essentials
What's the matter?