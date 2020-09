Macy's is offering this 10-Pc Lock n Lock Easy Essentials Food Storage Set for only $14.39 when you use code WKND (extra 20% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.



Details:

Includes:

6-Oz. container with lid

14-Oz. container with lid

25-Oz. container with lid

41-Oz. container with lid

68-Oz. container with lid

BPA Free



Received 4+ stars from over 25 reviews