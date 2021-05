Costco is offering 100-Ct NIOSH N95 Round Respirator for just $99.99 (Reg. $149.99) + Free Shipping



Features:

Approved for Medical Use



Face-to-Mask Sealing Edge Design Minimizes Inhaled Air Leakage at the Edges



Provides ≥95% Filtration Level with a Particle Size of 0.3 Microns



Adjustable Nose Piece and Head Straps for Tight Fit



FSA Eligible Item