Kohl's

Up to 60% Off Early Black Friday Sale + Extra 30%
Sale
6h ago
Expires : 11/21/20
For 2-days only, Kohl's is offering Up to 60% Off Early Black Friday Week Deals, plus cardholders get an extra 30% off with code HAPPY30 (w/ card) at checkout. Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more.

Non-cardholders can use code SAVE15 for an extra 15% off instead!

Find more Kohl's Black Friday news here.

More Notable Savings:

toys electronics home kitchen Sale Black Friday Apparel kohls
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
7h ago
Starts today 11/20
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
5 days ago
reference for having all the required codes : https://www.dealsplus.com/ai/0x0/dealimage/20000/8472000/8472075_1605434947.png
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
5 days ago
(11/20) - (11/21) Early Black Friday Deals + Extra 30% Off with code Holiday30
