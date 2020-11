Sam's Club is offering Ashbury Tufted Reversible Sectional (3 Colors) on sale for $449.00, originally $749.00. Shipping is free.



Features:

Set includes: 2-piece reversible sectional with sofa and chaise



Reversible chaise can be right- or left-facing configuration by moving chaise and rearranging cushions



Sectional attached by hooks



Upholstery Materials: 40% leather gel/60% polyester



Cushion Fill: 2.0 high-density foam cushioning



Materials: Solid hardwood frame, fabric and foam