This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Walgreens
$7.00
$9.99
Aug 02, 2020
Expires : 08/08/20
3 Likes 8 Comments
21See Deal
About this Deal
|
Now through 8/8, Walgreens is offering their 12-Pack Cottonelle Bath Tissue (2 Options) for only $7.00 when you add 2 to your cart and 'clip' the $2 off coupon with free shipping on orders of $35 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.
Available Options:
🏷 Deal Tagsbathroom Household Essentials Toilet Paper Walgreens Paper goods Cottonelle Coronavirus Bath Tissues
What's the matter?