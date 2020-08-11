Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Walgreens

2 for $9 Cottonelle 12-Pack Toilet Paper
$4.50 ea $9.99 ea
22h ago
Expires : 11/14/20
Now through 11/14, Walgreens is offering 2 for $9 Cottonelle 12-Pack Toilet Paper ($4.50 each) when you add 2 to your cart and 'clip' the $2 off coupon. Shipping is free on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Also, score 2 for $9 Viva 6-Pack Paper Towels when you do the same steps above!

bathroom Household Essentials paper towels Toilet Paper Walgreens bath tissue Cottonelle Viva
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
23h ago
Update, Now Live
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
5 days ago
Starting 11/08/2020
Buy 2 of these products and clip $2 off on 2 coupon. That's $4.50 each when you buy 2.
rochamcsr
rochamcsr (L1)
1h ago
Where do you get the coupons?
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
1h ago
please check product price section and click on "Save $2 Coupon" then add product to cart , see https://www.dealsplus.com/ai/0x0/dealimage/20000/8472000/8472075_1604948916.png
