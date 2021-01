Target is offering 12pc Bake & Store Set for just $15.00, originally $30.00. Shipping is free on $35+



Highlights

12pc bake and store set is perfect for prepping, serving and baking



Includes 2 square baking dishes and 4 round bowls with lids



Lidded design for spill-free and convenient use



Durable and stackable design offers space-saving storage



Microwave-, oven- and dishwasher-safe for easy heating and cleanup