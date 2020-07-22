Sams Club
Sam's Club has this 14-Pc. Food Storage Container Starter Pack (2 Colors) for $24.98 with free shipping for Plus!
Details:
Simple and stackable design
Single-latch locking system
Leakproof with airtight silicone-seal lid
Easy lid stacking for drying or storing
Shipping Info
Standard - 2 to 6 business days
Premium - 2 to 4 business days
