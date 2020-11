Amazon has this 16-Oz Arm & Hammer Baking Soda for only 85¢ with free shipping on $25+ or with Prime.



Product Details:

Amazon #1 Best Seller



Church and Dwight # 01110 16 OZ Arm and Hammer



Environmentally Safe



Non Phosphates



Uses Include Acid Neutralizer



Non Abrasive Cleaner and Laundry Additive



Received 4+ stars out of 1800+ reviews