Costco has this 2-Pack Cedarcraft Spiral Garden Bed for only $19.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

A beautiful garden feature with easy access to plants for maintenance and harvesting



Built to last. Rot and insect resistant



UV-resistant, BPA free polypropylene



Planting area: 21.5" Diameter x 13.8"H



Includes 2 planters. Each holds 3.5 cubic foot of soil