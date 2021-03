Costco has this 2-pack Kohler 6 Liter Stainless Steel Step Trash Bin (3 Color) for only $33.99 with free shipping!



Features:

Removable Liner with Tabs to Secure Bags

Stay-Open Lid for Easy Bag Changes

Fingerprint-Resistant Finish

Compact Design Fits in Narrow Spaces

Available in Stainless Steel, White or Black

Received 4.8+ stars from 40+ ratings!