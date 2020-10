Walmart is offering 2 Tier Dish Drying Rack Over Sink Drainer Shelf for only $82.85, regularly $165.70. Shipping is fee on all orders.



Product Details :

24.6X12.5X20



Packgae : 1 Dish Rack, 1 Plate rack, 1 Double Chopsticks Cage, 1 Deep mouth basket, 1 Cutlery Holder, 1 Chopping board holder, 1 Cup holder, 5 U-shape Hooks.