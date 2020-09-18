Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$3.25 Wallflowers Fragrance Refills & More

$3.25 $10.50
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 09/20/20
Bath & Body Works is offering wallflowers fragrance refills for only $3.25 when you use code FRAGRANT at checkout. Shipping adds $5.99 on orders over $10.

Note: Also shop Wallflowers Plugs for $5.95 (reg. up to $16.50).

Offer Details:
  • Online Sale ends on 9/19
  • In-Store Sale Ends on 9/20

