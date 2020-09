Ace Hardware is offering this 2-Pack Lysol Disinfecting Wipes (70 Wipes) for only $7.99 in-store where available.



Note: price and availability may vary by location.



Find your nearest location here.



Details:

Lysol disinfecting wipes can be used on most hard, non-porous surfaces



Eliminate cold and flu viruses, helping to keep surfaces healthy year-round



Safe to use on electronics including smartphones, tablets and remote controls