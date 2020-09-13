3 for $6 Purex Liquid Laundry Detergent (Mult. Options)
$2 ea
$6.99 ea
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 09/19/20
About this Deal
|Right now, Walgreens is offering 3 for $6 (it's just $2 each) Purex Liquid Laundry Detergent in multiple options, plus shipping is free on $35+ orders.
Note: Just add 3 to cart and discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
Other Notable Offers:
