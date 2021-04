For limited time, Macy's has this Art & Cook 3-In-One Peeler only for $3.39 when you apply promo code SAVE at checkout. Shipping is free over $25!



Details:

All-in-one design peels three ways: serrated, ribbon and julienne

The contoured handle reduces strain on your hands

Approx. dimensions: 9.8"L x 5.3"W x 1.1"H