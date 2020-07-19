Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Room Essentials 3 Shelf Bookcase (3 Colors)
$15.99 $25.99
Jul 19, 2020
Expires : 07/25/20
Target has this Room Essentials 3 Shelf Bookcase (3 Colors) for only $15.99 with free shipping on $35+ orders.

Note: Some colors available in-store only.

Product Details:
  • Wood-finish bookcase offers a chic way to organize your favorite books and other items
  • Adjustable, open shelves make it easy to fit and display your favorite items
  • 3 shelves offer universal storage and display convenience
  • Dimensions (Overall): 35.98 Inches (H) x 24.49 Inches (W) x 9.45 Inches (D)
  • Weight: 27.28 Pounds
  • Received 4+ stars out of 284 reviews

