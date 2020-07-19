Target has this Room Essentials 3 Shelf Bookcase (3 Colors) for only $15.99 with free shipping on $35+ orders.



Note: Some colors available in-store only.



Product Details:

Wood-finish bookcase offers a chic way to organize your favorite books and other items



Adjustable, open shelves make it easy to fit and display your favorite items



3 shelves offer universal storage and display convenience



Dimensions (Overall): 35.98 Inches (H) x 24.49 Inches (W) x 9.45 Inches (D)



Weight: 27.28 Pounds



Received 4+ stars out of 284 reviews