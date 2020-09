Amazon is offering 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair, All in One Applicator Tool for only $6.97. Shipping is free on orders over $35+



Product Details :

Makes Repairs 3X Faster than traditional vinyl spackling



Quick And Easy repair for nicks and nail holes



For Hole Repairs up to 3" in diameter



Primer Enhanced spackling compound for great hiding power



RESISTS Flashing of paint



No Shrinking, cracking, or sagging



Lightwight spackle compound