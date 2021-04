Costco has this 3-Piece 4" Pepper Collection for only $28.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Includes (1) Each of Bell Pepper Revolution, Hot Serrano Pepper, and Baron Pepper in 4-inch Grower Containers



Great Collection of Best-selling Pepper Varieties



Perform in All Hardiness Zones



Add Peppers Are Great to Use While Cooking and Grilling



These Herbs Are a Great Collection for Creating a Veggies Garden on a Back Deck or Patio