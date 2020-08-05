This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Sams Club
4-Pk. Filtrete 2x Dust Defense Filter + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$31.98
$39.98
Jul 20, 2020
Expires : 08/09/20
18 Likes 2 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Sam's Club is offering this 4-Pk. Filtrete Dual-Action Micro Allergen Dust Defense Filter for $31.98 (Reg. $39.98) with free shipping!
Details:
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping home Sams Club air filters Filtrete Filters Home Imporvement air treatments Filters & Accessories
What's the matter?