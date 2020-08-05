Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
4-Pk. Filtrete 2x Dust Defense Filter + Ships Free
$31.98 $39.98
Jul 20, 2020
Expires : 08/09/20
18  Likes 2  Comments
About this Deal

Sam's Club is offering this 4-Pk. Filtrete Dual-Action Micro Allergen Dust Defense Filter for $31.98 (Reg. $39.98) with free shipping!

Details:
  • Pack of 4 furnace air filters
  • Pulls in unwanted particles while letting cleaner air flow through
  • Traps dust, lint, mold, pollen, pet dander and smoke
  • Outperforms fiberglass and washable filters

    💬 2  Comments

    Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
    Michael winslow
    Michael winslow (L0)
    Aug 05, 2020
    superb deal recommended
    Likes Reply
    YesBoss
    YesBoss (L5)
    Jul 20, 2020
    Price drop, Now $31.98
    Likes Reply
